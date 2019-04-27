An Evening with Laurel House, an elegant dinner-dance, includes a live and silent auction, live entertainment, and is Laurel House's largest fundraiser. All proceeds from the event make it possible to sustain Laurel House’s programs and services that help individuals living with mental illness achieve and sustain mental health to lead productive lives in the community.

This year’s event will honor Andrew J. Gerber, MD, PhD, President and Medical Director of Silver Hill Hospital as Laurel House’s 2019 Champion for Recovery. Five 2019 Town Champions will also be honored and include: Nancy Herling, Darien Town Champion, Adrianne C. Singer, Greenwich Town Champion, Paul Reinhardt, New Canaan Town Champion and Rey Giallongo and Cheryl Palmer, Stamford Town Champions.