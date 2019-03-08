Homes for the Brave, Treehouse Comedy Productions, and Funny4Funds present a lively and memorable night out at the Third Annual “For Veterans By Veterans” Comedy Night, hosted at Vazzano’s Four Seasons on Friday, March 8th.

The “For Veterans By Veterans” Comedy Night features a buffet dinner, door prizes, 50/50 raffle, and a hilarious lineup of professional comics, all of whom are U.S. Military Veterans. Jay Are Adams (US Navy, served 2000-2016), Rich Carucci (US Army, served 1983-1986), and Jody Sloane (US Coast Guard, served 1985-1989) are scheduled to perform that evening. Proceeds raised from the event will fund programs and services that assist homeless Veterans from our community get back on their feet.

“Veterans working on behalf of other Veterans is central to our Comedy Night,” said Phillip Modesti, combat Veteran (US Marine Corps), HFTB Board Member, and Event Chair. "The event is unique in that the evening is not only an entertaining one but impactful as well."

Opening its doors in 2002, Homes for the Brave is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe housing, case management, vocational services, and life skills coaching to homeless individuals, primarily Veterans. Recently, programming has been expanded to include clinical services, open to both residents and visitors. Money raised from the Comedy Night will benefit HFTB’s offerings. To date, the organization has served over 1,250 individuals.

“I love what [Homes for the Brave] is doing,” said Jody Sloane, one of the comedians performing. “This cause is important to me. Shortly after discharge, I was homeless.”

Tickets are $75 per person and tables of 10 can be purchased for $750. Sponsorship opportunities are available and begin at $100. Doors open at 7:00 PM for dinner and the show starts at 8:30 PM. To purchase your tickets or for more information visit www.homesforthebrave.org/comedynight or call (203) 338-0669. Vazzano’s Four Seasons is located at 337 Kenyon Street in Stratford, CT.

Homes for the Brave would like to thank their generous event sponsors: Aquarion Water Company, Deadlocked Escape Rooms, Haynes Group Inc., Newtown Savings Bank, People’s United Bank, PSEG Connecticut LLC, and WC McBride Electrical Contractors LLC.