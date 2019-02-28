Fairfield County's Giving Day

Powered by Fairfield County's Community Foundation, Giving Day is our region's biggest philanthropic event of the year and we are thrilled to organize this incredible day of giving for the 6th year! It is a 24-hour online giving marathon designed to amplify the amazing work of our nonprofit community, boost staff and volunteer skills that can be used beyond Giving Day, and encourage important giving to your missions. Join us and celebrate the power of giving in Fairfield County- 24 hours to give where you live!

www.fcgives.org