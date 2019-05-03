Stamford's #IRLCONN is Back to Amplify Your Life In 2019!

The “In Real Life” Conference (#IRLCONN) returns Friday, May 3, 2019 with its second annual conference at the University of Connecticut Stamford campus. Founded by Kelly T. Pierre-Louis, #IRLCONN connects students, entrepreneurs, brands and businesses within Connecticut (and beyond). The one-day conference serves to empower attendees with financial, self-development, tech and business knowledge. Attendees have access to keynotes, activations and panels from some of the most renowned influencers and experts in business from companies like Google, BIC, NFL and others.

With the various pockets of communities (students, entrepreneurs and business professionals) that live and work in Connecticut and the tri-state area, #IRLCONN intentionally works to bring these audiences together. #IRLCONN was created to be the epicenter for having honest conversations, diverse interactions, sharing inclusive perspectives and one-of-a-kind experiences about what it means to exist and thrive in the business world today.

#IRLCONN’s 2019 theme is ‘Amplify Your Life’. Confirmed event partners include: UCONN Stamford and Patriot Bank with additional partners to be announced at a later date. A portion of the proceeds from #IRLCONN will be contributed to the With Distinction Foundation – a Connecticut based non-profit committed to global education and empowerment.

A portion of the proceeds from #IRLCONN will be contributed to the With Distinction Foundation – a Connecticut based non-profit committed to global education and empowerment.



EVENT TICKETS & RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-in-real-life-conference-irlconn-2019-tickets-52484346092