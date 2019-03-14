Special Education Private School Forum on March 14th at the Stamford JCC

The Stamford Jewish Community Center (JCC) is presenting a hands-on program for parents titled “Special Education Parent Forum: Pursuing a Specialized School Placement” on March 14, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A panel of special needs experts will help parents navigate the school process and empower parents in finding the right educational fit for their child who is struggling in school. The Stamford JCC is located at 1035 Newfield Avenue in Stamford, Conn.

This is a unique opportunity for parents to interact with experienced professionals in the special education field. The first part of the program will offer a panel discussion with Attorney Lawrence Berliner and special needs school representatives. The second part of the evening will offer parents the opportunity to engage in break-out sessions with school representatives to obtain more information and find out how the school could best fit the needs of their child.

Special Education Law Attorney Lawrence Berliner, Moderator, will offer his legal perspective and will focus on understanding your child’s special education rights. He will guide parents in finding educational solutions and placements.

Representing Grove School are Sean Kursawe, Principal and Kelly Webster, Associate Executive Director. Grove School is a college-preparatory therapeutic private boarding and day school located in Madison, Conn. for students in Grades 7-12.

Samantha Berg, Director of Admissions and Dr. Benjamin Powers, Headmaster will represent The Southport School on the panel. The Southport School is a private day school located in Southport, Conn. for students with language-based learning disabilities, dyslexia, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in Grades K-8.

Beth Sugerman, Head of School, and Michelle Rolfe, Director of Admissions will represent Winston Preparatory School’s Connecticut campus. Winston Preparatory school is a private day school located in Norwalk, Conn. for students in Grades 4-12 with learning disabilities, dyslexia, and executive function difficulties.

This workshop is FREE and open to the public. Reservations are strongly suggested. To register, please contact Liza Fahey, Inclusion/Special Needs Coordinator at the Stamford JCC at (203)-487-0946 or lfahey@stamfordjcc.org .