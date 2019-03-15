Event calendar brought to you by
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Appreciating Stillness,” featuring the meditative still lifes of New Canaan painter, Pam Ackley. Her exhibit runs March 1 - 30. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Friday, 15 March, 2019
09:25 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Saturday, 02 March, 2019
Tuesday, 05 March, 2019
Wednesday, 06 March, 2019
Thursday, 07 March, 2019
Friday, 08 March, 2019 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Saturday, 02 March, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
Spring Horseback Riding All Day
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM
Barbara Eden & Hal Linden in A.R. Gurney's 'Love Letters' 08:00 PM Sunday, 03 March, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
'I Could Not Call Her Mother': The Evil Stepmother in Early America 02:00 PM
Acrobats of China: The New Shanghai Circus 04:00 PM Monday, 04 March, 2019
Curtain Call's Winter 2019 Theatre Arts Classes for Kids, Teens and Adults All Day
Friends, Flowers, and Philadelphia Flower Show - FLOWER POWER! 08:00 AM
Mindful Mornings Yoga 09:30 AM
Saturday, 16 March, 2019
2019 Young Writers' Competition 09:00 AM Saturday, 09 March, 2019
American Legion Centennial Tree Planting 10:00 AM Thursday, 14 March, 2019
Special Education Private School Forum on March 14th at the Stamford JCC 07:00 PM Sunday, 03 March, 2019
'I Could Not Call Her Mother': The Evil Stepmother in Early America 02:00 PM Thursday, 06 June, 2019
Compass To Success: A Nautical Night of Seaside Support 06:30 PM Friday, 03 May, 2019
Stamford's #IRLCONN is Back to Amplify Your Life In 2019! 08:00 PM Thursday, 14 March, 2019
'The Re-Education of Smedley Butler and other Stories'; Drawings, Beadwork Paintings, and Other Marvels by Scott Schuldt 05:30 PM Wednesday, 06 March, 2019
2019 Young Writers' Competition 09:00 AM Thursday, 18 April, 2019
Safe Sitter Course 09:00 AM
ACGT Award Gala 06:45 PM
Saturday, 02 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Tuesday, 05 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Wednesday, 06 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Thursday, 07 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Friday, 08 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Saturday, 09 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Tuesday, 12 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Wednesday, 13 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Thursday, 14 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Friday, 15 March, 2019
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM