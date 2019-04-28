Tweet Ailey II Dance Company to Perform at the Quick on April 28th

Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts 1073 North Benson Road

Fairfield , 06824



Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County's annual fundraiser will feature a performance by the Ailey II Dance Company. The event supports scholarships for children with special needs to attend summer arts camp. Jeffrey and Laurie Gross will be honored for their community leadership and support. Tickets available at: QuickCenter.com

05:30 PM - 07:30 PM Contact: Frank Derico



Phone: 203-366-3300 Ext 236

Website:

