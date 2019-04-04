Pacific House Food and Wine Experience

A Stamford tradition featuring world-class wines, delicious tastes and decadent desserts, and attracting food and wine enthusiasts from across Fairfield County. Guests will indulge in a selection of incredible flavor combinations ranging from traditional to exotic at this high-energy, community-focused food festival presenting award-winning restaurants, top chefs, mixologists, and sommeliers.
The fun takes place on Thursday, April 4 from 6-9pm at the Sheraton Stamford Hotel, located at 700 E Main Street, Stamford, CT. Tickets are on sale now at a cost of $65 advanced purchase, $75 at the door. Visit https://benefitoffice.org/pacifichouse to purchase tickets. Event proceeds support the Pacific House Young Adult Program, helping homeless young adults get back on track for a brighter future.
Thank you to sponsors First County Bank and Webster Bank. To learn more about sponsorship, contact Elsi Lyons, ELyons@pacifichouse.org or call 203 406-0017. www.PacificHouse.org
