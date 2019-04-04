+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Pacific House Food and Wine Experience

Sheraton Stamford Hotel

700 E Main Street
 Stamford, CT 06901

Come to the Pacific House Food & Wine Experience, a beloved tradition featuring world-class wines, delicious tastes and decadent desserts, and attracting food and wine enthusiasts from across Fairfield County. Guests will indulge in a selection of incredible flavor combinations ranging from traditional to exotic at this high-energy, community-focused food festival presenting award-winning restaurants, top chefs, mixologists, and sommeliers.

 

The fun takes place on Thursday, April 4 from 6-9pm at the Sheraton Stamford Hotel, located at 700 Main Street, Stamford, CT.  Tickets are on sale now at a cost of $65 advanced purchase, $75 at the door. Visit https://benefitoffice.org/pacifichouse to purchase tickets. Event proceeds support the Pacific House Young Adult Program, helping homeless young adults get back on track for a brighter future. 

 

Thank you to sponsors First County Bank and Webster Bank. To learn more about sponsorship, contact Elsi Lyons, ELyons@pacifichouse.org or call 203 406-0017. www.PacificHouse.org

Thursday, 04 April, 2019

Contact:

Elsi Lyons

Phone: 203 406-0017
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

