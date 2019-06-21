Event calendar brought to you by
Jon Batiste & Stay Human Summer Gala
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877
United States
You see him every night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — now see him LIVE with his band Stay Human at The Ridgefield Playhouse! From his original material and American standards to New Orleans Jazz to the present day- come hear a great night of music, while supporting the Playhouse and enjoying food and drink under the tent on the field next to The Playhouse.
5:30pm Gala: Food, drinks & silent auction under the tent (Gala ticket holders only)
8:00pm Performance: Live auction and show
Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series
Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity
Friday, 21 June, 2019
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Vania Saintfery
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Friday, 29 March, 2019
Spring Horseback Riding All Day
'ORGANIC WORKS' - Art Exhibition 12:00 AM
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM Saturday, 30 March, 2019
'ORGANIC WORKS' - Art Exhibition 12:00 AM
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:25 AM
Die Walküre (Wagner): Met Opera in HD 12:00 PM Sunday, 31 March, 2019
'ORGANIC WORKS' - Art Exhibition 12:00 AM
2019 Young Writers' Competition 09:00 AM Monday, 01 April, 2019
Spring Horseback Riding All Day
Mindful Mornings Yoga 09:30 AM
Thursday, 04 April, 2019
Pacific House Food and Wine Experience 06:00 PM Tuesday, 16 April, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Sunday, 21 April, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Thursday, 11 April, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Friday, 26 April, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Monday, 06 May, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Saturday, 11 May, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Thursday, 16 May, 2019
From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers 12:00 PM
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Tuesday, 21 May, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM
Friday, 21 June, 2019
Jon Batiste & Stay Human Summer Gala 08:00 PM Sunday, 07 April, 2019
Veteran of the Month and Flag Raising Ceremony 11:00 AM Thursday, 11 April, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Tuesday, 16 April, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Sunday, 21 April, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Friday, 26 April, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Wednesday, 01 May, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Monday, 06 May, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Saturday, 11 May, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM Thursday, 16 May, 2019
Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens – Juried Exhibition 12:00 PM