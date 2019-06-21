Jon Batiste & Stay Human Summer Gala

You see him every night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — now see him LIVE with his band Stay Human at The Ridgefield Playhouse! From his original material and American standards to New Orleans Jazz to the present day- come hear a great night of music, while supporting the Playhouse and enjoying food and drink under the tent on the field next to The Playhouse.

5:30pm Gala: Food, drinks & silent auction under the tent (Gala ticket holders only)

8:00pm Performance: Live auction and show

Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series

Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity