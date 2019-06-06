Monsieur Periné - La Sombra World Tour

Nominated for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album and winner of The Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist, this Bogotá-based musical ensemble from Colombia mixes Latin and European flavors with an Afro-Colombian sound. Lead singer Catalina García sings in a mixture of Spanish, French, English, and Portuguese. Their debut album in 2012 (Hecho a Mano) won Colombia’s national gold album award. Since then they have released two more albums to much acclaim –Caja de Musicain 2015 and the more recentEncanto Tropicaljust last year.
Bandsintown Emerging Artist Series World Music Series
