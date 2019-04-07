April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT

The Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “PETER MAX: The Retrospective, 1960-2019,” featuring the collected works from the studio of America's iconic pop artist. This exciting limited engagement presentation opens with an uncrating event on Friday, April 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and previews begin Saturday, April 6. The exhibit extends through Sunday, April 14. The public is invited to two not-to-be-missed complimentary gallery receptions, Saturday, April 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Reservations are required. Please call 866.900.6699 or email darien@roadshowcompany.com. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com