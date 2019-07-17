“Capturing Life and Beauty: Women Artists of the New Haven Paint & Clay Club” is an exhibition celebrating the range and depth of the artwork produced by women of the New Haven Paint & Clay Club (NHP&CC), one of the oldest exhibiting art associations in Connecticut and the Northeast. Open to women at a time when many art clubs were not, NHP&CC has been fostering female artists since 1900.

Installed in the museum’s second-floor North Gallery, the exhibit includes over 30 works selected by guest curator Tanya Pohrt, curator of the Lyman Allyn Museum. The collection begins with objects from the early years of the NHP&CC, examining the club's founding and gender inclusivity, and connecting to broader issues in history and women's rights. Several thematic groups encompass work from the post-war era, showing how women artists have depicted, translated, and responded to the natural world and the built environment. Object groups also include portraits, and a group that Pohrt calls “alternate realities,” where artists have channeled their creativity into the imaginative realm, offering escape into fictive or surreal environments.