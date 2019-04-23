Pizza Passion at the New Haven Museum

Whether your favorite slice comes from Sally’s, Modern, or Pepe’s, or one of the newer Elm City pizza joints, you’ll find passionate pizza devotees and lively discussion during Colin Caplan’s upcoming free presentation, “Pizza in New Haven” at the New Haven Museum. Based on his book by the same title, Caplan’s in-depth, history-focused presentation will be followed by a book signing.

According to Caplan, New Haven's historic pizzerias dominate the city's food landscape and attract hungry and curious visitors from around the globe looking to satisfy their quest for what is unequivocally the greatest food to ever be made.

“Pizza in New Haven” is the culmination of over 140 years of Italian cultural and culinary influence in this storied Yankee industrial city. Caplan captures a legendary past showcasing the toils of immigration and factory work and the bonds created through preparing family recipes.

During his presentation, Caplan will outline New Haven as one of the earliest and most influential pizza-making cities in the country and how hardworking families built a culinary industry around their shared passion for their native comfort food. The same coal that supplied the world with New Haven's factory fare cooked the delectable pizza that fed mill workers, produce farmers, politicians, college students and townies alike.