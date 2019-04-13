Tweet Flea market

Eagles Aerie 588 6 Mott Avenue

Norwalk , CT 06850



Flea Market April 13, 9-3 at the Eagles Aerie 588 located at 6 Mott Ave, Norwalk. Over 2o venders. New items as well as antiques, collectibles and household items. In the event of rain it will be held upstairs in our hall.

09:00 AM - 03:00 PM Contact: Nancy LaRosa





Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.