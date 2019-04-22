Tweet 'Earthrise' Celebrate Earth Day with Us

Greenwich Botanical Center 130 Bible Street

Cos Cob , CT 06807



Earthrise is a 2018 documentary by Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee. The film tells the story of the first image captured of the Earth from space in 1968, as recalled by the Apollo 8 astronauts. Reception at 6:00 p.m. reception, 6:30 p.m. 30 minute screening and talk.

06:00 PM - 07:30 PM Contact: Lisa



