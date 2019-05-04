Tweet Books Across Stamford: A Springtime Celebration!

Mill River Park Mill River Park

Stamford , CT 06902



Saturday, May 4th 11:00 am - 2:00 pm at Mill River Park (1055 Washington Blvd) New books for Pre-K through 5th Grade Students Summer Camp Fair The Ferguson Library Book Mobile Storyteller & Musician April Armstrong Food Trucks, Music, Arts & Crafts, and More!

Categories:

