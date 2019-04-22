Fight Osteoporosis Naturally with New Cutting-Edge Technology: Presentation and Free Bone Density Scans

OsteoStrong will offer a presentation about its breakthrough program to fight osteoporosis and free bone density scans on Monday, April 22 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at its Greenwich location, 116 East Putnam Avenue (at the back of the building, parking lot entrance on Milbank Ave). Attendees will discover how to build skeletal strength and combat osteoporosis naturally and faster than pharmaceutical treatments or other therapies.

According to American Bone Health, weight-bearing activity is critical for bone health, yet the amount of loading required to stimulate the bone-building process equals 4.2 times one’s body weight. Those weighing 130 pounds would need to load 546 pounds, which is not possible for most people. OsteoStrong’s technology enables individuals to load 4 to 10 times their body weight easily and most importantly, safely through its exclusive Robotic Musculoskeletal Development System (RMDS).

Designed for people of all ages and activity levels, OsteoStrongoffers an easy and painless way to improve bone density, balance, posture and athletic performance and reduce joint and back pain. For more information, visit osteostrong.me

The event is limited to 20 people. Early bird specials are available for the first signups. There will also be exclusive discount offers for the program at this and other select events. To register, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fight-osteoporosis-naturally-tickets-59271944983