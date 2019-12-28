Event calendar brought to you by
Antique Appraisal Day - FREE
Free verbal appraisal of your antiques Every Saturday 11:00 am to 4:00 pm COME SEE WHAT YOUR TREASURES ARE WORTH!! ANTIQ'S 1839 New Britain Avenue at the corner of Hyde Rd., FARMINGTON, CT 860-676-2670 www.antiqs.com
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Contact:
Jean
Phone: 8606762670
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
