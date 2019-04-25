The 5th Annual Diversity Forum, 'Unconscious Bias and Intentional Inclusion', presented by The Long Ridge School

The Long Ridge School will host their Fifth Annual Diversity Forum on Thursday, April 25 beginning at 7:15 pm and it is FREE and open to the public. The special speaker will be Tanya M. Odom, Ed.M., and she will share her insights on how we can address and attempt to correct unconscious bias with intentional inclusion. Some of the timely topics she will discuss include: building an understanding of the value and benefit of diversity and inclusion as essential life skills for today and the future, using children’s natural curiosity to understand differences and similarities and learn from them, and understanding the importance of creating environments where children feel a sense of belonging. This presentation will follow an in-depth workshop for The Long Ridge School teachers.

About the speaker: Tanya M. Odom, Ed.M. is a global consultant, writer, coach, and diversity, equity, and inclusion and civil rights thought leader. She has worked globally for over 20 years, in over 40 countries, as a consultant, coach, storyteller, and facilitator focusing on areas including: Diversity and Inclusion, Inclusive Leadership, Race/Racism, Challenging Conversations, Mindfulness, Coaching, Innovation and Creativity, Educational Equity, and Youth Empowerment/mentoring.

Tanya’s unique portfolio career has allowed her to work in the education, private sector/corporate, not-for-profit/NGO, law enforcement, and in university/college arenas. She is the co-author of "Evaluation in the Field of Education for Democracy, Human Rights and Tolerance.”

Tanya is a frequent contributor to the Huffington Post, where she has written posts about diversity, leadership, self-compassion, and mindfulness. Tanya also writes for cnn.com. Tanya’s work and commentary has also appeared in several publications including Diversity Woman Magazine, Bloomberg News, and The Village Voice.

Tanya was named by Diversity Best Practices as “A Diversity Thought Leader to Follow on Twitter."

As a mindfulness practitioner, Tanya weaves in mindfulness research and practice in her work with individuals and groups and connects it to leadership, teams, intentional inclusion, and the mitigating of unconscious bias.

A recent area of focus has been supporting the United Nations in their gender parity work. Tanya has worked with 15 UN entities in 9 different countries focusing on inclusive leadership, unconscious bias, and women in leadership.

Over the last 3 years, Tanya has spent a great deal of time globally facilitating sessions, and moderating panels focused on "Challenging Conversations," where she has been creating spaces for honest and courageous dialogues and sharing.

Entrepreneur Magazine recently featured Tanya as one of the "3 Women Entrepreneurs Who Unleash Their Energy for the Greater Good."

Tanya is a member of the Board of Trustees of Vassar College. She is also a member of the Board of the Institute for Mindful Leadership, and the National Society for High School Scholars Foundation.

About The Long Ridge School: The Long Ridge School is an independent, co-educational elementary school (preschool through Grade 5) located on a spectacular campus tucked away on 14 woodland acres in North Stamford, Connecticut...a small school by design, where children stay children longer and thrive in an environment created specifically for them. The school embraces gold-standard academic programs with a modern, collaborative, problem-solving approach. The Long Ridge School is a diverse and globally inclusive community where every child is known as a unique individual and learning is an active, joyful experience. www.longridgeschool.org Follow us on FB: @LongRidgeSchool; Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/long.ridge.school/