Dick Cavett Presents... A Conversation with Christopher Walken

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

MEMBER PRE-SALE BEGINS TUESDAY, APRIL 16 AT 10AM
Members please call the box office for tickets 203.438.5795
PUBLIC ON-SALE BEGINS FRIDAY, APRIL 19 AT 10AM

In the next installment of his new series at The Playhouse, Emmy Award-winner Dick Cavett will interview Academy Award-winner Christopher Walken live on stage.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward The Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program at The Ridgefield Playhouse.

Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series

Sunday, 02 June, 2019

Contact:

Vania Saintfery

Phone: 203-438-5795

Categories:

