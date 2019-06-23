Richard Thompson - Solo/Acoustic

MEMBER PRE-SALE BEGINS TUESDAY, APRIL 16 AT 10AM

Members please call the box office for tickets 203.438.5795

PUBLIC ON-SALE BEGINS FRIDAY, APRIL 19 AT 10AM

Heralded as “the finest rock songwriter after Dylan and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix,” by the LA Times, Thompson’s genre defying mastery of both acoustic and electric guitar along with dizzying energy and onstage wit continue to earn him new fans and a place as one of the most distinctive virtuosos in folk rock history.

Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series