Fight Osteoporosis Naturally with New Cutting-Edge Technology: Presentation + Free Bone Density Scan

According to American Bone Health, weight-bearing activity is critical for bone health, yet the amount of loading required to stimulate the bone-building process equals 4.2 times your body weight. If you weigh 130 pounds, you need to load 546 pounds, which is not practical. Discover how to load over 4.2 times your body weight easily and most importantly, safely. Learn how to fight osteoporosis naturally and faster than pharmaceutical treatments or other therapies.OsteoStrong will provide you with a COMPLIMENTARY BONE DENSITY SCAN anda presentation on its breakthrough system to fight osteoporosis. Limited to 20 seats. Register early for Early Birds specials. There will also be an exclusive discount offer for the program at this and other select events..

About OsteoStrong: OsteoStrong is a unique system for developing skeletal strength. Designed for people of all ages and activity levels, OsteoStrong offers an easy and painless way to improve bone density, balance, posture and athletic performance and reduce joint and back pain. Osteostrong.me