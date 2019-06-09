Don’t miss this night of stand-up from the Emmy Award-winning writer and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers!” He was a writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live” for 13 seasons, hosting the show’s popular “Weekend Update” segment.

Meyers hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and was Emmy nominated in 2017 and 2018 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. In 2018 he hosted the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Variety Special. In addition, Meyers was named one of the 2014 TIME 100, Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.

Meyers began his TV career with “Saturday Night Live” in 2001. Meyers served as head writer for nine seasons and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight. In 2011, Meyers won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for host Justin Timberlake’s musical monologue. In all, Meyers has garnered 20 Emmy nominations for his work in television.

Meyers currently executive produces the NBC comedy “A.P. Bio” and also executive produced and lent his voice to Hulu’s animated superhero show “The Awesomes,” which ran for three seasons. In addition, Meyers has joined forces with “SNL” alums Fred Armisen and Bill Hader to create IFC’s Emmy-nominated docu-parody series “Documentary Now!” Meyers hosted the 2010 and 2011 ESPY Awards on ESPN and headlined the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner to rave reviews.

