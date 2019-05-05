Veteran of the Month and Flag Raising Ceremony

The Veteran of the Month program honoring a deceased Veteran is held the first Sunday of the month at the at the American Legion Post 12, 60 County St. Norwalk at 11:00 a.m. The ceremony on May 5th will honor Captain John Keogh, Post 12's first commander in 1919. Free parking and free admission. Nominations are always accepted. The Veteran need not be a member of the Legion or any veterans organization. For more information call 203-866-8249.