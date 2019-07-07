+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
The Allman Betts Band

Wall Street Theater

71 Wall Street
 Norwalk, CT 06850

After a successful year touring as The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts - the sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts are joining forces to form The Allman Betts Band. 

They will kick off 2019 with a new Allman Betts Band album and a worldwide tour that will feature new music, songs from their solo projects and classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes in honor of the 50th Anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band. The new album, which is slated to be released in the Spring of 2019, will be produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine and Elvis Presley). 

The new ABB will include Devon, Duane, Berry Oakley Jr. (son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley), slide guitar virtuoso, John Stachela and DAP percussionists R. Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow) and John Lum. 

Peter Levin (Gregg Allman's Hammond B3 player) and Chuck Leavell will both appear on the record.

The Allman Betts Band will launch a World Tour in March and perform throughout 2019 at festivals, theaters and historic venues.

Link To Purchase Tickets

https://wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/event/1844838-allman-betts-band-norwalk/

Sunday, 07 July, 2019

Contact:

Jeanne Moore

Phone: 2038315004
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$29.50 - $60.00

Save this Event:

Categories:

