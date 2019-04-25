Chris Distefano is a New York-based actor and comedian. Blending Brooklyn-born edge with nice-guy charm, Chris’s charismatic, razor-sharp and relatable stand-up has made him a favorite with comedy audiences and critics alike. Chris’ hour standup special "Chris Disefano: Size 38 Waist" premiered on Comedy Central in January and his weekly Comedy Central series "Stupid Questions with Chris Distefano" was also just extended for a new batch of episodes. The series features Distefano and a guest out late, catching up, and doing their best to answer stupid questions. There are no wrong answers, just truly stupid questions. In addition to "Size 38 Waist" and the extension of his series, Comedy Central just signed Chris to an overall deal for a second hour-long stand-up special, an animated series, and an unscripted series. He also co-stars in the web series "Bay Ridge Boys" and is the co-host of the popular history podcast "History Hyenas" both alongside fellow comic Yannis Pappas. Chris first burst onto the scene as a standout on MTV’s talking heads franchise "Guy Code/Girl Code," with PopSugar naming him the “funniest guy on MTV.” He went on to star in the IFC series "Benders" and serve as co-host of Netflix’s "Ultimate Beastmaster." He has appeared on TruTV’s "Comedy Knockout" and MSG Network’s "People Talking Sports," and he has performed stand-up on NBC’s "Late Night with Seth Meyers," CBS’ "Late Show with David Letterman," and AXS TV’s "Gotham Comedy Live."

Link To Purchase Tickets

https://wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/event/1840146-chris-distefano-norwalk/