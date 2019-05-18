Julian Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley and Barbados-born Lucy Pounder is a Grammy award nominated, roots-reggae musician, singer-songwriter, producer and humanitarian.In the same tradition as his father, Julian "Ju Ju" Marley is a devout Rastafarian whose music is inspired by life and spirituality.



Born in London, England on June 4, 1975, Julian is the only son of Bob Marley born and raised in the U.K. Having been raised in England by his mother, Julian frequently visited his family and brothers Ziggy, Stephen, Damian and Kymani in Jamaica. Growing up as a youth in a musical atmosphere Julian quickly adopted a musical lifestyle and at an early age and became a skillful, self-taught musician mastering the bass, drums, guitar and keyboards. By the tender age of five, Marley recorded his first demo at the Marley family home in Kingston, Jamaica. Julian reflects, "From a small age music has been in my life, it was just a natural thing."



During Julian's formative years in Jamaica, he began to study under legendary reggae veterans such as Aston "Family Man" Barrett, Carlton Barrett, Earl "Wire" Lindo, Tyrone Downie and Earl "Chinna" Smith, all of whom inspired the then fledgling song-bird. In 1987 when influential Wailers drummer Carlton Barrett was murdered outside of his home in Jamaica , Julian wrote two un-released songs , 'Uprising' and 'What They Did Wrong' in response to the incident. Subsequently he also formed a band called The Uprising, a roots-reggae band comprised of young Jamaican players. Julian and the Uprising would go on to open up for his brother Ziggy Marley's band, The Melody Makers and performed with The Wailers which at one time included Carlton Barrett's son on drums.

