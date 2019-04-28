+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Event calendar brought to you by

Pancake Breakfast by Stamford Lions Club

Belltown Firehouse

Dorlan Road
 Stamford, 06905

When:    Sunday, April 28

              9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Where:   Belltown Firehouse at 8 Dorlen Road, Stamford Ct. On site parking available.

Why:      Let us help you by cooking breakfast for you. You will help us raise funds so we          

              can help those less fortunate. Eat in or take out!

Who:      Presented by the Stamford Lions Club. The main mission of Lions Clubs is to

              help the sight and hearing impaired.

Tickets:   $8.00 for Adults

              $5.00 for Kids 

               Cash or Checks only

Sunday, 28 April, 2019

Cost:

$8.00 for Adults, $5.00 for Kids, Cash or Check

