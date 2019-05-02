As part of its mission of giving back to the community, Myx Fitness, has announced Wholesome Wave as the charity partner for the unveiling of its first A Curated Myx on Thursday, May 2 from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. at the Myx Fitness Lab. Wholesome Wave, an organization based in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has several initiatives aimed at making healthy fruits and vegetables affordable to low-income individuals and families. Wholesome Wave, will receive a portion of the proceeds raised at this unique one-day-only shopping event.

Taking place at Myx Fitness’ flagship location, at 19 West Elm Street, Greenwich, CT, A Curated Myx, is part of the company’s mission to give back to causes that make a difference both locally and nationally. Myx Fitness Lab and the Myx Creative Kitchen provide the community with a space where people will want to workout, dine and engage in other community activities.

“Wholesome Wave is thrilled to team up with Myx Fitness as the charity partner for this event,” said Chef Michel Nischan, Founder & Board Chairman, Wholesome Wave. “We are working hard to raise awareness and funds because people struggling with poverty have the power to change the world through food. The impact healthy produce and exercise can have on our bodies, our health, and our mind is powerful.”

Partnering with The Winged Tree, a personalized gift shopping service and Elisa Contemporary Art, A Curated Myx includes 10+ handpicked, one-of-a-kind exciting brands including essential women’s and men’s designers, sportswear, ready-to-wear, contemporary and vintage jewelry, beauty, accessories, art, artisanal Belgium chocolate, clean-organic wine and a holistic medical practice.

“Myx is on a mission to empower more people to live better. Myx set out to create a lifestyle brand aimed at helping all achieve the natural health benefits associated with a good diet and proper exercise. This event helps debut Myx Fitness, the only home studio that provides the perfect balance in a single efficient workout,” says Herbie Calves, CEO, Myx Fitness. “We look forward to hosting this interactive meeting.”

Open to the public; attendees will have an opportunity to see the Myx Fitness Lab, a boutique studio and multipurpose event space, which hosts classes daily. Myx Fitness’ Signature 45-minute workout includes riding a studio bike, strength exercises and a stretching finish for a total body workout. The Myx Fitness Lab also features a showroom dedicated to the new Myx Fitness Home Studio, an in-home fitness package offering the most advanced bike, weight and stretch set with on-demand fitness classes streamed from the Myx tablet monitor that brings the Myx Fitness immersive workout to the comfort of home.

Guests will be able to sample delicious locally-sourced gourmet items prepared by Myx Creative Kitchen’s Executive Chef Fausto Mieres and his staff. Taste clean-organic wines with no added preservatives and coloring from around the world.

Whether relatives or friends are leading a pedal to the metal lifestyle or just want to lead a healthier life, this event features a curated selection of emerging and established brands that offer savvy shoppers plenty of options for the perfect Mother’s or Father’s Day gift(s) or graduation and wedding presents.

Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win A Curated Myx Basket containing over $1,000 in goods and gift certificates from participating brands. Raffle tickets are $5 per entry; $20 for 6 entries. Wholesome Wave will keep 100 percent of the proceeds from raffle sales.

In addition, a MyxBag filled with a selection of Myx Creative Kitchen items for the health-conscious eater, Myx Fitness gear and accessories and other items specifically curated will be filled in a Wholesome Wave eco-friendly bag and be available for purchase for $250 to support the Myx Wholesome Wave well-being initiative. A portion of MyxBag sales will be donated to Wholesome Wave.

Myx Fitness and Myx Creative Kitchen are funded by the Greenwich, CT investment firm Palm Venture. The Myx team is committed to making the best ‘wellness’ solutions accessible to a greater proportion of the population. “Our Myx businesses are excited to partner with Wholesome Wave to engage more people in the life changing benefits of healthy eating and exercise,” explains Bradley Palmer, Entrepreneur, Investor and Founder of the Myx Businesses.

To register, please visit at www.myxfitness.com/ACuratedMyx. Admission is free; event is hosted by Myx Fitness and Myx Creative Kitchen, located at 19 West Elm Street, Greenwich, CT.