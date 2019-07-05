Colbie Caillat ft Gone West

Colbie Caillat returns to The Playhouse stage after four sold-out shows — this time with her new band! Gone West is a new Nashville-based band featuring two-time Grammy Award Winner Colbie Caillat (“Bubbly,” “Try,” “Fallin’ For You”), multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jason Reeves, four-time Hawaii Music Award Winner Justin Kawika Young and ACM and CMT nominated artist Nelly Joy. They are touring with their debut EP, Tides. This show will feature Colbie’s solo material along with songs from her new collaboration with Gone West.

Mountain Dew Country & Bluegrass Series built by Ring’s End Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series