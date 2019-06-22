Swim Across America Fairfield County Open Water Swim

Swim Across America Fairfield County (formerly the Greenwich-Stamford Swim) may have a new name, but the Swim and all of its fund-raising activities still have the same main goal: to raise funds in the fight against cancer. This year’s open water swim is Saturday, June 22, and will be held on the border of Greenwich and Stamford in Long Island Sound at the headquarters of the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT), the Swim’s beneficiary. There are three different swim lengths available: a half-mile, one-and-a-half mile and a three mile swim. Boaters, kayakers, paddle boarders and land volunteers participate in this inspirational event with close to 300 swimmers and 100 volunteers. To register, visit swimacrossamerica.org/fairfieldcounty.

Why swim to raise money in the fight against cancer? Every 15 minutes, 50 Americans are diagnosed with cancer. In 2019 alone, it is estimated that 1,762,450 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed and there will be 609,880 cancer deaths in the U.S. These staggering statistics offer compelling proof of the need to continue devising new approaches to treatment. Whether it is through swimming, volunteering, donating or cheering on loved ones, Swim Across America welcomes anyone and everyone who wants to be a part of the fight against cancer.

Funds raised by Swim Across America Fairfield County go directly to support scientific cancer gene therapy grants administered by the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy. This year’s ACGT Swim Across America grant recipients are: Greg Delgoffe, PhD, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, who was awarded a young investigator award for creating a cancer vaccine for melanoma; and Noriyuki Kasahara, MD, PhD, University of Miami, a clinical investigator awardee who is conducting a clinical trial using virotherapy for brain cancer.

“In the past 12 years of partnering with ACGT, Swim Across America Fairfield County has raised $3.8 million that has gone directly into funding breakthrough cancer gene therapy research,” said Michele Graham, one of the swim’s co-chairs and a parent of a young adult cancer survivor. “We like to say that Swim Across America is more than a cause, it is a movement. You can swim, volunteer and even hold a pool swim, water polo tournament or row competition.”

Long-time volunteer Nancy Carr is also joining this year as co-chair of the event. “In addition to the open water swim, we are also working with area retailers and restaurants on our third annual ‘Make Waves’ day where participating stores and restaurants contribute a portion of their sales to Swim Across America Fairfield County on a given day,” noted Nancy Carr. “This year’s ‘Make Waves’ day is June 20, right before the open water swim. It’s a great way to provide non-swimmers a way to participate and help raise funds for Swim Across America Fairfield County and our beneficiary the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy.”

While Swim Across America is a national organization and offers 20 open water swims from Boston Harbor to under the Golden Gate Bridge, and more than 100 pool swim fundraisers across the country, its roots are firmly anchored in Connecticut and along the shores of Long Island Sound. Darien, Connecticut, resident Matt Vossler and his lifelong friend and college roommate Jeff Keith founded Swim Across America in 1987. Throughout its years, Swim Across America has raised more than $80 million in the fight against cancer. More than 120 Olympians support Swim Across America, including Michael Phelps, Craig Beardsley, Donna De Varona (a Greenwich resident and honorary Fairfield County co-chair), Rowdy Gaines, Janel Jorgensen McArdle (who grew up in Ridgefield, Connecticut), Bobby Hackett, Ryan Lochte, Glenn Mills, Christina Teuscher (who participates in the Fairfield County event) and many more.

To learn more about Swim Across America Fairfield County or to register to swim, volunteer or donate, visit swimacrossamerica.org/fairfieldcounty.

About Swim Across America

Swim Across America, Inc. (SAA) is dedicated to raising money and awareness for cancer research, prevention and treatment through swimming-related events. With the help of hundreds of volunteers nationwide and past and current Olympians, Swim Across America is helping find a cure for cancer through athleticism, community outreach and direct service. To learn more visit swimacrossamerica.org/fairfieldcounty or follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @SAAFairfieldCo or email michele@swimacrossamerica.org or nancycarr@swimacrossamerica.org.