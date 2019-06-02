The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will launch a Treasure Hunters’ Adventure in collaboration with the Center for Contemporary Printmaking and Stepping Stones Museum for Children, which will take place throughout Mathews Park. In this park-wide, family-fun adventure, participants are tasked with solving the mystery of a long lost treasure. Using an old faded map as a guide, treasure hunters will need to complete activities, answer questions, and solve puzzles to unlock the escalating levels of the game outside of all three buildings, and leading participants to the endgame inside the Mansion. Prizes will be awarded to those who complete this important mission!

Treasure hunters will be able to play alone or as a team, while all contestants will need to bring their skills, power of observation, talent, and A-Game to find the treasure!

$5 per person, recommended for ages 6 and up.