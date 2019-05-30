Event calendar brought to you by
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery
This May, the Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present, “Abstract Expressions,” featuring the unique and colorful abstract paintings of New Fairfield, CT artist, Jim Malloy. His exhibit runs May 1 - 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
