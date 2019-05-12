3rd Annual Rallye for Pancreatic Cancer

A vast collection of imported, custom and classic cars will be on display at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk during the third annual Rallye for Pancreatic Cancer. This free family and community event is scheduled from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 (rain date: May 12).

Throughout the day the owners of participating cars will discuss their unique vehicles and answer questions with attendees, who may vote for the People’s Choice Award. Other trophy winners will be chosen by individual event sponsors and dignitaries.

Live performances by popular regional musicians will begin at 11:00 a.m. The entertainment schedule is: Fairfield School of Rock at 11:00; Tangled Vine at 12:30; Tim Currie’s Tumblin’ Dice Band at 2:15; and The Straightjackets at 3:45.

There will be a silent auction featuring a wide variety of items to bid on, as well as tacos, Mexican pizza, and margaritas for sale to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

The goal of the event is to enjoy a fun, family-friendly day filled with unique cars, live music, tasty food, and great silent auction items while increasing awareness of pancreatic cancer and helping fund research for an early detection test to diagnose this disease. More information can be found at www.rallyeforpancreaticcancer.org.