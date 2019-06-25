From June 24-June 28, New England Fashion & Design kicks off the first week of its summer camp for fashionably inspired kids ages 7-17. Look Sharp will be the theme of the week and students will be creating a style or two to enhance their look. Join us as we celebrate the first week of our 15th yearAnniversary of summer camp in Norwalk!
Choose from morning session (9am-1pm) or afternoon session (1:30-5:30) each day.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.