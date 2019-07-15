Event calendar brought to you by
Summer Nights at Mystic Aquarium
Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration
55 Coogan Blvd
Mystic, CT
06355
Mondays July 8 – August 26
Escape the summer crowds and enjoy cool summer nights at Mystic Aquarium all at a discounted rate! Explore indoor and outdoor exhibits where you’ll encounter beluga whales, African penguins, sharks, jellies, frogs and much more.
Cost: $20.00 Adult, $12.00 Child, 2 & Under Free
Monday, 15 July, 2019
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Monday, 08 July, 2019
Monday, 22 July, 2019
Monday, 29 July, 2019
Monday, 05 August, 2019 View Series Overview
Contact:
Mystic Aquarium
Phone: 8605725955
Categories:
