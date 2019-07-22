+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Summer Nights at Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration

55 Coogan Blvd
 Mystic, CT 06355

Summer Nights at Mystic Aquarium

Mondays July 8 – August 26

Escape the summer crowds and enjoy cool summer nights at Mystic Aquarium all at a discounted rate! Explore indoor and outdoor exhibits where you’ll encounter beluga whales, African penguins, sharks, jellies, frogs and much more.

Cost: $20.00 Adult, $12.00 Child, 2 & Under Free

Monday, 22 July, 2019

Mystic Aquarium

Phone: 8605725955

