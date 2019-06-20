Make Waves Day for Swim Across America Fairfield County Scheduled for June 20

Mark your calendar for the 3rd annual "Make Waves Day" for Swim Across America Fairfield County on June 20, with area restaurants and retailers. This annual event is a community fundraising initiative for Swim Across America Fairfield County to help raise funds for groundbreaking cancer gene therapy research with the swim's beneficiary, Stamford-based Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT). Participating retailers and restaurants contribute a portion of their sales from June 20 to Swim Across America. Look for the Swim Across America balloons at participating stores/restaurants June 20 or visit http://bit.ly/MakeWavesDay2019.