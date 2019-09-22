7th Annual Miles for a Mission Road Race

The 7th Annual St. Francis Miles for a Mission Road Race will be a 5K run/walk USATF certified course with chip timing through the beautiful back roads of scenic North Stamford! Dogapalooza and features competitions for ‘Best Trick’, ‘Looks Most Like Your Dog’, ‘Best in Show’ and more. Free food and drinks will be available to both 2 & 4 legged participants.

9:00 am: Miles for a Mission 5K Run/Walk—dogs welcome!

9:15 am – 10:00 am: Dogapalooza

The Run/Walk’s entry fee is $40. T-shirt is included. Entry fee to Dogapalooza only is $10. All dogs must be on a 6’ leash to compete, and will receive a “Miles for a Mission” bandana! To register for all events, visit https://runsignup.com/mfm.

This year, St. Francis is collaborating with the Stamford JCC to present an Interfaith Road Race Series. “Give a Child a JumpStart” 5K/10K Run/Walk is on Labor Day, Monday, September 2 at the Stamford JCC. Participate in both races! The fastest combined time for both races will receive a prize at Miles for a Mission. Register for “Give a Child a JumpStart” at www.stamfordjcc.org or contact Sheryl Young at syoung@stamfordjcc.org.

The St. Francis Outreach Program makes grants to non-profit organizations that serve the most vulnerable and disadvantaged members of the Stamford Community. All proceeds from the 7th Annual Road Race benefit this year’s race partner, Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut, Inc., through the St. Francis Outreach Program. Last year’s race had over 150 participants and raised over $19,000.

The Child Guidance center of Southern Connecticut is dedicated to improving the mental and behavioral health of children and teens through treatment, education and community support. They help all children and families, regardless of their ability to pay.

St. Francis Episcopal Church and Child Guidance Center of Southern CT, Inc. are 501(c)(3) organizations and all donations are tax deductible.