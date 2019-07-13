Car Seat Installation and Inspection Clinic

10am -1pm at Chelsea Piers Connecticut

Stamford EMS will provide free car seat safety checks! Their certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will:

Check your child’s seat to see if it’s expired or recalled. Make sure the seat properly fits your child. Install your seat making sure to teach and answer your questions. The technicians may even walk you through installing the seat yourself, to ensure you know how to install the seat safely for your child.

You’ll leave with the confidence that your child’s seat is safe and secure. New and expecting parents are welcome.

In addition, Stamford EMS will provide a touch-a-truck experience with an ambulance.