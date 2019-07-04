Independence Day Celebration at Mill Hill Historic Park

Celebrate Independence Day with the Norwalk Historical Society at Mill Hill Historic Park on Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm. This is a FREE event! Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street Norwalk, CT. Only Handicapped & Limited Mobility parking on site. General parking is across the street - follow blue parking signs.



Activities throughout the day include:



12:00 - 1:30pm: Exhibit Opening of “One Room Schoolhouses: A History of Education in Norwalk 1650-1870”, curated by Dr. Daryn Reyman-Lock, which highlights the early history of education in Norwalk through old photographs, original documents and period textbooks. In Norwalk’s early years, schools were built and removed; districts were formed and abolished; standardization of textbooks and curriculum did not exist. In the 1830s, Henry Barnard started to reform every aspect of education. Learn how Barnard’s school reform affected Norwalk. Children can take part in lessons with School Master Benedict which will include writing with quill and ink, using a slate and reading from a horn book.



1:30pm: Annual "Let Freedom Ring" Bell Ringing Ceremony! The Town House bell will toll 13 times to commemorate the founding of the original 13 colonies. Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling will take part in the ceremony and selected sections of the Declaration of Independence will be read by Norwalk’s Town Clerk, Rick McQuaid. Immediately following will be two mini- slide lectures by local historians Ed and Madeleine Eckert entitled: “Heroes of the Battle of Norwalk”. The contributions of Captain Stephen Betts and Black soldiers during the Battle of Norwalk which took place 240 years ago will be highlighted.



Light refreshments will be served and the Governor Fitch Law Office as well as the exhibit “Observing and Preserving: Two Centuries of Norwalk Art” will be available for viewing until 4:00pm. Visitors are also invited to stroll through the Colonial Herb Garden, the Mill Hill Burying Ground, and learn about the park through its historic interpretive signs. For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



Image Credit: Mike Mushak/Norwalk Historical Society