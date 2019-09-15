8th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2019 presented by WABC-TV
Calendar Listing Expo 2019
The 8th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2019 presented by WABC-TV with special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner is gearing up for an extraordinary, life changing two-day event. The expo will take place on September 14 and 15, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 5pm, at the NEW location - Harbor Point Boardwalk area, Stamford CT. Expo 2019 will feature over 170 exhibitors - group yoga, dance and fitness classes featuring many of the best fitness instructors in the area - 10 different zones showcasing pet wellness, healthy restaurants, healthy food and beverages, activewear lifestyle apparel companies, organic craft beers, organic wine and spirits, live music and a kids zone promising fun and educational activities. Admission and parking are free. For more information and a complete schedule of events visit, www.HWL-EXPOS.com
Attendees can also look forward to a live, exciting and interactive experience with Billy Blanks of Tae Bo fame and Billy Blanks Jr of Dance it Out and as seen on ABC TV’S Shark Tank throughout the weekend. The father-son dynamic fitness duo, together for the first time in 7 years, will bring their energy of movement, healing and transformation.
Thank you to our sponsors supporting Connecticut’s ultimate health and wellness expo, which include, Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner and WABC- TV, Presenting Sponsor. Support Sponsors include Grade A ShopRite, Cassena Care at Stamford, Equinox and Sacred Heart University. Stepping Stones Museum for Children is the Kids Zone Sponsor and Cornell University Veterinary Specialists
is the Pet Wellness Zone Sponsor. Media Sponsors include, WABC-TV, Moffly Media / Stamford Magazine, Hearst Media / Stamford Advocate, News 12 CT, Natural Awakenings Magazine, Natural Nutmeg Magazine, Star 99.9, 95.9 Fox, Hey Stamford, Kids Out and About, Macaroni Kid, Jen Danzi. Expo 2019 is created and produced by TMK Sports & Entertainment, a Greenwich based event- marketing company. For more information and exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities, call 203-531-3047 or visit www.HWL-EXPOS.com and follow us on Instagram @HWLEXPO, Facebook.com/hwlexpo and Twitter @hwl_expo
Sunday, 15 September, 2019
Contact:Tamara Ketler
Phone: 203.531.3047
Cost:Admission and parking are free.
