Military Appreciation at Mystic Aquarium
Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration
55 Coogan Blvd
Mystic, CT
06355
As a thank you for their service to our country, Mystic Aquarium is offering FREE admission for United States military veterans and active-duty service members July 1-31, 2019 with military ID.
Family members receive a discounted admission rate of $10 off general admission when each person presents his or her U.S. military dependent ID at time of purchase.
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019
09:00 AM - 05:50 PM
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019
Wednesday, 03 July, 2019
Thursday, 04 July, 2019
Friday, 05 July, 2019
Saturday, 06 July, 2019 View Series Overview
Mystic Aquarium
Phone: 8605725955
