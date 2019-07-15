Event calendar brought to you by
Military Appreciation at Mystic Aquarium
Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration
55 Coogan Blvd
Mystic, CT
06355
As a thank you for their service to our country, Mystic Aquarium is offering FREE admission for United States military veterans and active-duty service members July 1-31, 2019 with military ID.
Family members receive a discounted admission rate of $10 off general admission when each person presents his or her U.S. military dependent ID at time of purchase.
Some restrictions apply. See website for more details.
Monday, 15 July, 2019
09:00 AM - 05:50 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Friday, 12 July, 2019
Saturday, 13 July, 2019
Sunday, 14 July, 2019
Monday, 15 July, 2019
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019 View Series Overview
Contact:
Mystic Aquarium
Phone: 8605725955
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
