Conservation in Action Presents: Eating with the Ecosystem at Mystic Aquarium

Visitors to Mystic Aquarium always expect an 'underwater' adventure. On Thursday, July 11, Mystic Aquarium's Conservation in Action series presents an evening of culinary education and exploration with Eating with the Ecosystem.

Mystic Aquarium's Main Gallery is the perfect backdrop for a night of cocktails and local sustainable seafood.

There are at least a hundred edible wild species that thrive in ocean waters off New England's shores, yet we eat only a few. Learn from experts about how you can diversify your seafood choices that support healthy ocean ecosystems and our local economy.

Admission includes a delectable presentation, sustainable and adventurous seafood appetizers from the cookbook Simmering the Sea: Diversifying Cookery to Sustain Our Fisheries, plus one complimentary cocktail, wine or beer of your choice.

A full cash bar will be available throughout the evening; must be 21+ to attend.

Advanced Ticket Sales Only.

$28 per person or $50 for two online in advance.