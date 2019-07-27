Tweet Wine & Dine with Penguins Dinner at Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration 55 Coogan Blvd

Mystic , CT 06355



Diversify your taste buds with unique flavors from around the world. This multi-course meal catered by Ocean Blue Catering is thoughtfully paired with various international wines. Top off the evening with a special appearance by one of Mystic Aquarium's resident African penguins. $69.95 per person, all inclusive. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Must be 21+ to attend.

