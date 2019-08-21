AileyDance Kids One-Week Dance Residency

Five days of West African Dance and Hip-Hop Dance classes with teaching artists from the renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The one-week dance camp will feature the Ailey Arts in Education curriculum plus STEAM workshops from Stepping Stones Museum for Children educators and entertaining lunch-and-learn films.

Classes for children ages 5 - 7 and ages 8 - 11 Space is limited to 30 children in each age group.

To register or for more information, visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/ailey or call 203 899 0606, ext. 0 .