ARI Fall Ball-Jazz Hands for Indepndence

The Fall Ball-Jazz Hands for Independence will take place on Friday, Oct. 25th at the Italian Center in Stamford. This event will honor Pitney Bowes and George Comfort & Sons, Inc. for their continued support of ARI. The evening will include dinner, cocktails, a silent auction and entertainment by Richard "Cookie" Thomas. Proceeds from the event will benefit programs at ARI of CT, Inc. that support people with developmental disabilities. ARI enriches the lives of people with disabilities and their families by enabling them to achieve their fullest potential at home, at work and in the community.

Tickets for the event will be $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities start at $1,000.

For more information or to purchase tickets and/or become a sponsor visit www.arict.org.