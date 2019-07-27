Event calendar brought to you by
Big Adventures: Dinosaurs!
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
06850
Phone: 203.899.0606
Website:
Click to Visit
Do you love dinosaurs? Come see our new special exhibit, Big Adventures: Dinosaurs! It opens on Saturday, July 27! Go on an adventure and get swept away to the long lost land of dinosaurs, step into the PaleoLab to investigate dinosaur fossils and put your mind to the test in the Innovation Station by planning future time traveling adventures!
Saturday, 27 July, 2019
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Contact:
Information Center
Phone: 2038990606
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 18 July, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Sunday, 25 August, 2019
Harbor Point 2019 Farmer's Market 09:00 AM Sunday, 28 July, 2019
Harbor Point 2019 Farmer's Market 09:00 AM Sunday, 04 August, 2019
Harbor Point 2019 Farmer's Market 09:00 AM Sunday, 11 August, 2019
Harbor Point 2019 Farmer's Market 09:00 AM Sunday, 18 August, 2019
Harbor Point 2019 Farmer's Market 09:00 AM Sunday, 08 September, 2019
Harbor Point 2019 Farmer's Market 09:00 AM Friday, 19 July, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Tuesday, 23 July, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Friday, 25 October, 2019
ARI Fall Ball-Jazz Hands for Indepndence 06:00 PM
Saturday, 27 July, 2019
Big Adventures: Dinosaurs! 10:00 AM Friday, 26 July, 2019
Connecticut Ballet presents Ballet Under the Stars 06:00 PM Friday, 25 October, 2019
ARI Fall Ball-Jazz Hands for Indepndence 06:00 PM Thursday, 18 July, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Friday, 19 July, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Monday, 22 July, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Tuesday, 23 July, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Wednesday, 24 July, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Thursday, 25 July, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM Friday, 26 July, 2019
'Small Treasures' Exhibit At The Maritime Garage Gallery 09:00 AM